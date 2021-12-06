Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 192 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE GD opened at $197.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $196.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

