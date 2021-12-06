Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

