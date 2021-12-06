Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 163 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

