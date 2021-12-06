Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

