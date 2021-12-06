Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches Market Cap of $48.38 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

