CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.48

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 447904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,464,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

