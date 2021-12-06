CertiK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.73 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003462 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $100.62 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,588,887 coins and its circulating supply is 59,986,644 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.