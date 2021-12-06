Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cerner exited the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Solid gains in four of the company’s business units buoy optimism. It continues to benefit from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. Per management, the solid performance reflected the company’s robust progress in its transformation initiatives, cost control measures and a strong market presence. Over the past year, Cerner outperformed its industry. Yet, the company saw a decrease in revenues in Technology resale, Subscriptions and Support and maintenance segments. Contraction in both gross and operating margins is a woe. Competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERN. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

CERN opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

