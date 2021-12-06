CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 120 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

