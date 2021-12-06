CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,674 shares of company stock worth $13,745,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Repligen stock opened at $262.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average is $247.27. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

