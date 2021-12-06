CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 1,942 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

