CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $102,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

