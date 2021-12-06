CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $46,000 Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

