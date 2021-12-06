CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 220.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

