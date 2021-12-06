Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.