Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises about 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 301,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,015. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

