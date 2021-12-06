Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.50. Celularity shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELU. Truist began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $88,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

