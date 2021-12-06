Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Celsion were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Celsion Co. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

