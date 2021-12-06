Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.88. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

