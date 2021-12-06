Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.88. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.73.
Ceapro Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.