CBDAO (BREE) Price Tops $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $44,680.64 and $65,053.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About CBDAO

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

