Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

