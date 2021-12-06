Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

