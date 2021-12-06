Casper Market Cap Achieves $483.65 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $483.65 million and $80.41 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.69 or 0.08314340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,710.02 or 1.00054924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00076347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,518,854,103 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,949,298 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

