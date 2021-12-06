Carry (CRE) Price Down 36.2% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Carry has a market capitalization of $83.50 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00088897 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013323 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.