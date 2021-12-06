Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,252.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 59,329,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,946,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.