Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson Buys 1,000 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 12,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $463.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

CCBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

