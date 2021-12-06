Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $8.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

