Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 282041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.