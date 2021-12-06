Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

CWB stock traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.98. The company had a trading volume of 384,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,874. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

