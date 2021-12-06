Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $179.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $171.87 and last traded at $170.39, with a volume of 18736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

