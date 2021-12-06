Calian Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$55.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.54. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$53.35 and a 52 week high of C$67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,240.02.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

