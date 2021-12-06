CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Set at C$37.00 by Morgan Stanley

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) received a C$37.00 price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

CAE stock opened at C$29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.14. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

