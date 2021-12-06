Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.72. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. 1,173,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

