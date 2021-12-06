Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.72. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. 1,173,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.