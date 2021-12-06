Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.68. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,901. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

