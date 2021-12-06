Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,353. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

