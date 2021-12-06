Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 155,666 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 155,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $153,043,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $26,247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $16,459,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $15,760,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SONY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.45. 3,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $125.76.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

