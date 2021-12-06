Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,147 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

GLDM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.70. 20,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.45.

