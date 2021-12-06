Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,457. Cabot has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.