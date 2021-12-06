C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $43.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.44.

AI stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.25. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $8,501,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 77.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

