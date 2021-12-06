Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.38. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 130,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,022,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $8,126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

