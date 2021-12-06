Bunicorn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $347,835.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $347,835.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

