Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Bunge stock opened at $86.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

