Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $20.89. 443,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $98,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,138 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

