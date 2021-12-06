Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $46.88

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.88, but opened at $49.61. Buckle shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 8,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

