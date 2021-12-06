BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.62

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 5763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.21.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

