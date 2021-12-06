Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $454.83

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $248.17 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

