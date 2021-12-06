Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $16.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

