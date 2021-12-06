Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $282.32

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PayPal stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.82. 119,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,177,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.67. PayPal has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

