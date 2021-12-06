Brokerages Set Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $139.60

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

