Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Price Target at $2,180.00

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,180.00.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

CABO opened at $1,844.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,794.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,876.16. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185 shares of company stock worth $2,206,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

